Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Military Launches Daily Tactical Pauses in Gaza to Facilitate Humanitarian Aid Delivery 
Map of areas in Gaza where the IDF will pause fighting to facilitate delivery of humanitarian aid, July 27, 2025 (IDF X)

Israel’s Military Launches Daily Tactical Pauses in Gaza to Facilitate Humanitarian Aid Delivery 

The Media Line Staff
07/27/2025

The Israeli military has begun implementing daily tactical pauses in combat operations across parts of the Gaza Strip to support the delivery of humanitarian aid. The pause, running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, applies to areas where ground forces are not currently deployed, including al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City. 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the measure on Sunday, describing it as part of a broader initiative to expand humanitarian access across Gaza. The decision was made in line with directives from the political leadership and is being overseen by COGAT, the Israeli body responsible for coordinating civilian affairs in Palestinian territories. 

The IDF said the plan was coordinated with the United Nations and international aid groups following a series of discussions. In addition to the daily combat pause, secure routes will remain open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to allow aid convoys to safely transport food, medicine, and other supplies across the territory. 

“The IDF will continue to support humanitarian efforts alongside ongoing maneuvering and offensive operations against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, in order to protect Israeli civilians,” the military stated. “The IDF is prepared to expand the scale of this activity as required.” 

On Saturday night, the Israeli Air Force carried out its first humanitarian airdrop, delivering seven pallets of flour, sugar, and canned goods provided by international partners. Though other countries had previously conducted airdrops, this marked Israel’s first such operation. 

In another development, COGAT coordinated the reconnection of a power line to Gaza’s southern desalination plant, boosting its daily water production tenfold—from 2,000 to 20,000 cubic meters—enabling access to clean water for approximately 900,000 people. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

 

 

 

News Updates
COGAT
Gaza Strip
Humanitarian Aid
Israel Defense Forces
tactical pause
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods