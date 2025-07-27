Israel’s Military Launches Daily Tactical Pauses in Gaza to Facilitate Humanitarian Aid Delivery 

The Israeli military has begun implementing daily tactical pauses in combat operations across parts of the Gaza Strip to support the delivery of humanitarian aid. The pause, running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, applies to areas where ground forces are not currently deployed, including al-Mawasi, Deir al-Balah, and Gaza City.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the measure on Sunday, describing it as part of a broader initiative to expand humanitarian access across Gaza. The decision was made in line with directives from the political leadership and is being overseen by COGAT, the Israeli body responsible for coordinating civilian affairs in Palestinian territories.

The IDF said the plan was coordinated with the United Nations and international aid groups following a series of discussions. In addition to the daily combat pause, secure routes will remain open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to allow aid convoys to safely transport food, medicine, and other supplies across the territory.

“The IDF will continue to support humanitarian efforts alongside ongoing maneuvering and offensive operations against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, in order to protect Israeli civilians,” the military stated. “The IDF is prepared to expand the scale of this activity as required.”

On Saturday night, the Israeli Air Force carried out its first humanitarian airdrop, delivering seven pallets of flour, sugar, and canned goods provided by international partners. Though other countries had previously conducted airdrops, this marked Israel’s first such operation.

In another development, COGAT coordinated the reconnection of a power line to Gaza’s southern desalination plant, boosting its daily water production tenfold—from 2,000 to 20,000 cubic meters—enabling access to clean water for approximately 900,000 people.