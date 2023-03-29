Donate
Israel Launches New Ofek Spy Satellite Into Orbit
Israel's Ofek 13 spy satellite is launched into orbit on March 29, 2023. (Israel Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office)
Israel Launches New Ofek Spy Satellite Into Orbit

The Media Line Staff
03/29/2023

Israel successfully launched a new spy satellite into orbit. The Ofek 13 was sent into space early on Wednesday from a launch site in central Israel, the Israel Ministry of Defense announced. The launch was under the auspices of the Defense Ministry’s Space and Satellite Administration in the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

“The Ofek 13 satellite is an SAR (synthetic-aperture radar) observation satellite with advanced capabilities,” according to the ministry. The satellite successfully entered orbit, and has begun transmitting data, the statement also said. Once the satellite is deemed fully operational, the Ministry of Defense will deliver it to the Israel Defense Force’s 9900 Intelligence Unit for operational use.

The first Ofek satellite was launched in 1988.

