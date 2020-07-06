Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Okek 16 awaits placement atop its booster rocket. (Israel Defense Ministry)
News Updates
Israel
Ofek 16
spy satellite
reconnaissance
launch
sharp imagery
blur
commercial satellite imagery firms

Israel Launches New Spy Satellite amid Discomfort over Commercial Blurring

The Media Line Staff
07/06/2020

Israel has launched what it is calling the Ofek (Horizon) 16 satellite, which analysts believe will add to the country’s ability to snap sharp intelligence photos from space. The early-Monday launch took place at the Palmachim Airbase south of Tel Aviv. Israel tries to keep close tabs on hostile neighbors – especially Iran – in a number of ways, including through photo reconnaissance. The new satellite was put into orbit just days after a US regulatory agency relaxed restrictions on commercial satellite imagery firms, such as those that provide material to Google Maps, when they photograph security-conscious Israel. Until now, these firms had to blur items under 6.5 feet in width, but with foreign providers unfettered by such regulations, it appears the US government wants to give American companies a fair shake in the marketplace. The restrictions were mandated by 1997 congressional legislation that affected only those satellite images of the Jewish state. The person in charge of space programs at the Israeli Defense Ministry told the Reuters news agency: “I don’t think they [the Americans] asked us” before canceling the directive.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.