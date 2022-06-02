The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israel Launches Sovereign Wealth Fund
Israel Launches Sovereign Wealth Fund

The Media Line Staff
06/02/2022

Israel launched a sovereign wealth fund, called the Israeli Citizens’ Fund, Wednesday to manage state revenues from natural resources, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The fund includes income from levies imposed on the profits of franchise energy companies due to their sale of natural resources, such as natural gas, oil, and potash. By law, the fund is to be used for the benefit of Israeli residents, and in particular for social, economic, and educational purposes. The fund was first established in 2014, after the discovery of the Tamar and Leviathan natural gas fields in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel. But the law establishing the fund stipulates that it only becomes active once the tax revenue exceeds 1 billion shekels (currently around $300 million). Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman on Wednesday signed an order to activate the fund after the tax authority informed him that the total amount of levies collected had reached 1.14 billion shekels, according to the ministry.

