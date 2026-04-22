Israel, Lebanon Exchange Fire as Washington Talks Set for Thursday; Huckabee To Join Discussions

Israel and Lebanon are set to hold talks in Washington on Thursday, US officials confirmed, as cross-border strikes continued. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee is also set to join the meeting.

Even after the negotiations were announced on Monday, Hezbollah fired several rockets on Tuesday at Israeli troops stationed in southern Lebanon and launched a drone toward Israel, according to Israel’s military. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying they were carried out in response to what it described as Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces struck the outskirts of al-Jbour in Lebanon’s western Beqaa Valley. Lebanese media reported that one person was killed and two others were injured in the strike.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head the US delegation in Washington, accompanied by senior adviser Mike Needham and US Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will also join the talks, with a US State Department spokesperson saying his presence will be used for broader “routine consultations.”

Israel will be represented by Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, while Lebanon’s delegation will be led by Ambassador Nada Hamadeh, maintaining the high-level representation seen in previous discussions.

The talks are scheduled to take place as both sides continue to engage in military activity, with the latest exchanges highlighting the challenges facing efforts to stabilize the situation along the Israel-Lebanon front.