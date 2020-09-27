Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel, Lebanon Said on Verge of Maritime Border Talks
Israel’s Leviathan offshore gas platform is shown in December from the beach at Caesarea, on the mid-Israeli coastline. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel
Lebanon
maritime boundaries
Negotiations
Yuval Steinitz
offshore gas
Eastern Mediterranean
Middle East
Hizbullah

Israel, Lebanon Said on Verge of Maritime Border Talks

The Media Line Staff
09/27/2020

Israel and Lebanon are expected to launch direct maritime-boundary talks following initial negotiations conducted by Assistant US Secretary of State for Near East Affairs David Schenker, who has been shuttling around the region. An Israeli official who requested anonymity told the Associated Press that Israel’s delegation would be led by Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz. Due to the discovery and exploitation of numerous offshore gas fields in the Eastern Mediterranean, the importance of demarcating international maritime boundaries has taken on additional urgency. The site for talks is expected to be a United Nations facility in southern Lebanon. If they actually get underway, it is believed that Hizbullah, the powerful Iran-backed Lebanese political party and militia, will have given its tacit approval. Israel and Lebanon remain in an official state of war, and many believe that Hizbullah would be key to any changes in that status – although the Shi’ite group insists it will never countenance Israel’s existence.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.