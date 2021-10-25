Israel Lifts Decade-long Travel Warning for Morocco

Israel lifted a decade-long travel warning for Morocco. The warning was lifted on Monday after research by the national security council. The threat level for Israelis visiting Morocco has decreased since the countries agreed last year to normalize relations as part of the Abraham Accords.

Even so, according to the announcement of the lifting of the travel warning: “However, it is recommended to continue showing increased alert while in the country.” The joint declaration of the decision to normalize Israel-Morocco relations was signed on Dec. 22, 2020.

During a visit to Morocco in August, the highest-level visit by an Israeli official to Morocco, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that Israel and Morocco would upgrade their relations to full diplomatic ties within some two months, which would include opening embassies in each other’s countries.