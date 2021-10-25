Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Lifts Decade-long Travel Warning for Morocco
News Updates
Morocco
Abraham Accords

Israel Lifts Decade-long Travel Warning for Morocco

The Media Line Staff
10/25/2021

Israel lifted a decade-long travel warning for Morocco. The warning was lifted on Monday after research by the national security council. The threat level for Israelis visiting Morocco has decreased since the countries agreed last year to normalize relations as part of the Abraham Accords.

Even so, according to the announcement of the lifting of the travel warning: “However, it is recommended to continue showing increased alert while in the country.” The joint declaration of the decision to normalize Israel-Morocco relations was signed on Dec. 22, 2020.

During a visit to Morocco in August, the highest-level visit by an Israeli official to Morocco, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that Israel and Morocco would upgrade their relations to full diplomatic ties within some two months, which would include opening embassies in each other’s countries.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.