Israel Losing Support Among Young Republicans; President Trump Criticizes Conservative Commentators

A recent Pew Research Center poll shows support for Israel remains higher than opposition among Republicans but has declined significantly among younger conservatives. Separately, President Donald Trump publicly criticized prominent right-wing commentators over their opposition to the war in Iran and criticism of Israel.

The survey found that 58% of Republicans and Republican-leaning respondents view Israel favorably, compared to 41% with an unfavorable opinion. However, attitudes have shifted among younger Republicans, with 57% of those ages 18 to 49 now expressing an unfavorable view, up from 50% last year. Republicans 50 and older continue to hold largely positive views.

By way of comparison, among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, eight-in-ten now have an unfavorable view of Israel, up from 69% last year and 53% in 2022. Democrats under 50 are somewhat more likely than older Democrats to report a very unfavorable opinion, at 47% compared to 39%.

Views of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu among Republicans are now divided, with 45% expressing a lot or some confidence in him and 44% saying they have little or no confidence. Republicans 50 and older are about twice as likely as those under 50 to express confidence in Netanyahu, 58% compared to 30%.

The poll also found differences in confidence in Trump’s handling of US-Israel relations. About 73% of Republicans said they have confidence in Trump to make good decisions on the relationship, compared with 16% of Democrats. Among Republicans, younger respondents were less supportive, with 52% of those under 30 expressing confidence compared to 93% of those 65 and older.

President Trump, in a lengthy Truth Social post, targeted conservative influencers Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Candace Owens and Megyn Kelly, all of whom previously supported him but have recently criticized his policies, particularly his decision to go to war with Iran and his support for Israel. He called them “NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS,” mocked them for being “thrown off Television” and said they were no longer invited to appear on TV.

The president accused the four commentators of wanting Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon and suggested their criticism was driven by a desire for “cheap publicity” for their podcasts. He rejected the idea of a split within his MAGA coalition, saying that anyone opposing him was “the opposite of MAGA.”

Trump also said he could “get them on my side” whenever he wants, but claimed he refuses to return their calls when they reach out. He concluded by saying that MAGA is about winning and strength, adding that “these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO.”