Israel Marks 78th Independence Day With Population at 10.244 Million 

Israel’s population stands at 10.244 million on its 78th Independence Day, according to figures released Sunday by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The country’s population has expanded more than 12.5 times since 1948, when it totaled about 806,000. Since then, more than 3.5 million immigrants have arrived, including roughly 1.68 million (47.8%) since 1990.

Today, about 45% of the world’s Jewish population lives in Israel, and approximately 81% of Jews in the country are native-born.

In the past year, demographic changes included around 177,000 births and about 21,000 new immigrants, while roughly 48,000 people died. The net balance of Israelis staying abroad is estimated at about 45,000.

The overall population rose by about 146,000 from last year, a 1.4% increase. That growth includes approximately 110,000 additional Israeli residents alongside 36,000 foreigners.

Jews and “others,” defined as non-Jewish, non-Arab citizens, account for 7.790 million people, or 76% of the population. Arabs number 2.157 million, or 21.1%, while 296,000 residents, or 2.9%, are classified as foreigners.

Israel’s population profile remains younger than that of many Western countries. Children aged 0 to 14 make up about 27% of residents, while those aged 65 and older account for 13%.