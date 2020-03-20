Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A marketplace in Jerusalem's Old City is empty amid an outbreak of coronavirus in Israel. (David Rawlings/The Media Line)
Headlines
Israel
coronavirus
COVID-19
outbreak
Health
Binyamin Netanyahu

Israel Moves Toward Total Lockdown

The Media Line Staff
03/20/2020

Israel’s cabinet has unanimously approved, effective immediately, emergency measures aimed at combating the nation’s coronavirus outbreak. In a televised speech Thursday night, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced that Israelis would be forced to stay at home for at least one week, placing the country on near-total lockdown. “This isn’t a request, this isn’t a recommendation, but a binding requirement that will be enforced,” Netanyahu said, adding: “The purpose of these instructions [is] to ensure [that] as few people will be infected and will infect [others].” He acknowledged that the restrictions were “unlike any since the founding of the State of Israel [in 1948].” According to the new guidelines, residents must remain in self-quarantine unless they are engaged in what is deemed essential work; to stock up at the supermarket or pharmacy; or to receive medical attention. Additional exceptions – so long as they adhere to pre-existing regulations – include short periods of physical activity with nor more than five people; the right to demonstrate in groups of 10 or less individuals (all gatherings larger than this have already been banned); and attending family functions or prayer sessions. It comes as Israeli health officials raised the country’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus – to at least 677.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.