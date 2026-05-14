Israel Names IAI CEO Boaz Levy Chairman in First for State-Owned Defense Company 

Israel appointed Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) CEO Boaz Levy as chairman of the company’s board of directors, marking the first time a serving chief executive of an Israeli government-owned company has also been named chairman of the same company.

Defense Minister Israel Katz and Minister in charge of the Government Companies Authority Dudi Amsalem signed the official appointment letter on May 13 after Levy was elected by the company’s board and approved by the Senior Appointments Committee.

The appointment places Levy in a dual leadership role at Israel Aerospace Industries, one of Israel’s largest state-owned defense companies. He has served as the company’s CEO since 2020.

Katz described the move as an “unprecedented step” bringing together “deep managerial, technological and defense experience” at a time when Israel is pursuing what he called a broad strategic effort to strengthen military self-reliance.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu and I are leading a broad-based strategic plan, with an investment of hundreds of billions of shekels, to build the military power of the State of Israel and achieve self-reliance in defense,” Katz said. He added that IAI plays “a key role in this national process.”

Amsalem said the appointment reflected confidence in Levy’s leadership and would help maintain continuity at the company while strengthening its international standing and contribution to Israel’s economy and security.

Levy said he would focus on expanding the company’s security and business capabilities, advancing innovation and increasing activity in international markets.

“IAI is a strategic asset to the State of Israel, combining technological excellence with a national mission,” Levy said. He also thanked the company’s employees and management for what he described as “unprecedented security, technological and business achievements.”

Levy joined IAI in 1990 as an engineer on the Arrow program and later led several major defense projects, including the Barak program and the company’s air-defense systems division.