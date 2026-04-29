Israel Names Veteran Diplomat George Deek as First Special Envoy to the Christian World

Israel has appointed veteran diplomat George Deek as its first Special Envoy to the Christian World in a move aimed at strengthening ties with Christian communities globally, the Foreign Ministry announced.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar named Deek to the newly created role, which is intended to deepen relationships and enhance engagement with Christian communities worldwide.

Deek, a diplomat with 18 years of experience, most recently served as Israel’s ambassador to Azerbaijan and was the first Christian ambassador in the country’s history. He is also a recipient of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General’s Award for Excellence.

A member of the Arab Christian community in Jaffa, Deek has been active in community affairs from a young age. His father, Youssef Deek, served for many years as chairman of the Orthodox Christian community in Jaffa and in Israel.

In a statement, Sa’ar said: “The State of Israel attaches great importance to its relations with the Christian world and with its Christian friends around the world. I am confident that George, a respected and experienced diplomat, will greatly contribute to the friendship and strengthening of the ties between the State of Israel and the Christian world.”

The position was established as part of an effort by the Foreign Ministry to build partnerships and expand dialogue with Christian communities internationally.

The appointment comes amid strained relations following recent disputes and incidents involving Christian communities and is intended to maintain good relations with all sects of Christianity.