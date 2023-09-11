Israel, Palestinian Authority Open Talks To Facilitate Saudi Normalization Deal

Israel and the Palestinian Authority have initiated direct talks to pave the way for a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi. Speaking at a security conference outside Tel Aviv, Hanegbi revealed that these are the first open dialogues of this nature in nearly a decade.

The talks are facilitated by a forum set up with the assistance of Jordan. Israel aims to include the Palestinians in any prospective normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia. Hanegbi emphasized the talks’ role in efforts to formalize Jerusalem’s relationship with Riyadh.

Barbara Leaf, the US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, arrived in Israel on Sunday to discuss the promotion of normalization with Saudi Arabia. Recent statements from both Riyadh and Washington underscore that any US-brokered deal would necessitate significant progress toward resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.