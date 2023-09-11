The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel, Palestinian Authority Open Talks To Facilitate Saudi Normalization Deal
News Updates
Israel
Palestinian Authority
Saudi Arabia
normalization deal
US diplomacy

Israel, Palestinian Authority Open Talks To Facilitate Saudi Normalization Deal

The Media Line Staff
09/11/2023

Israel and the Palestinian Authority have initiated direct talks to pave the way for a normalization deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to Israel’s national security adviser, Tzachi Hanegbi. Speaking at a security conference outside Tel Aviv, Hanegbi revealed that these are the first open dialogues of this nature in nearly a decade.

The talks are facilitated by a forum set up with the assistance of Jordan. Israel aims to include the Palestinians in any prospective normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia. Hanegbi emphasized the talks’ role in efforts to formalize Jerusalem’s relationship with Riyadh.

Barbara Leaf, the US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, arrived in Israel on Sunday to discuss the promotion of normalization with Saudi Arabia. Recent statements from both Riyadh and Washington underscore that any US-brokered deal would necessitate significant progress toward resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.