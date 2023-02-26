Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel, Palestinians Agree on Moves Toward Resuming Security Coordination
Palestinian students chant slogans at a Gaza City rally to denounce a meeting between Israeli and PA officials in the Jordanian Red Sea city of Aqaba, Feb. 26, 2023. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel
Palestinian Authority
Jordan
Aqaba

Israel, Palestinians Agree on Moves Toward Resuming Security Coordination

The Media Line Staff
02/26/2023

Israel and the Palestinian Authority agreed Sunday to take steps towards resuming security coordination, during an emergency summit in the Jordanian Red Sea city of Aqaba aimed at curbing the violence that has erupted in recent months.

Local media reported that a statement released by Jordan after the impromptu talks said the two sides agreed to set up a joint security committee to examine the resumption of coordination, while each committed to several steps to help calm tensions.

Both sides pledged to halt any unilateral measures for three to six months and agreed to maintain the existing status quo for holy sites in Jerusalem and take trust-building steps. The talks drew protests among Palestinians, who said that attending the summit was a sign of weakness by the PA. 

Israel reportedly agreed to halt discussions on the establishment of new settlement units for four months and to stop approving the establishment of new settlements for six months. The Palestinians, for their part, agreed to take a more proactive approach to halting terrorist activity.  

The meeting came as two Israeli brothers were shot dead in an attack close to the northern West Bank city of Nablus. The two, 19-year-old Yagel Yaniv and 21-year-old Hillel Yaniv, were residents of the nearby settlement of Har Bracha.

Also Sunday, Jordan’s King Abdullah II met with White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk to discuss the escalation in violence. McGurk had been slated to attend the Aqaba summit.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.