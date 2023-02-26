Israel, Palestinians Agree on Moves Toward Resuming Security Coordination

Israel and the Palestinian Authority agreed Sunday to take steps towards resuming security coordination, during an emergency summit in the Jordanian Red Sea city of Aqaba aimed at curbing the violence that has erupted in recent months.

Local media reported that a statement released by Jordan after the impromptu talks said the two sides agreed to set up a joint security committee to examine the resumption of coordination, while each committed to several steps to help calm tensions.

Both sides pledged to halt any unilateral measures for three to six months and agreed to maintain the existing status quo for holy sites in Jerusalem and take trust-building steps. The talks drew protests among Palestinians, who said that attending the summit was a sign of weakness by the PA.

Israel reportedly agreed to halt discussions on the establishment of new settlement units for four months and to stop approving the establishment of new settlements for six months. The Palestinians, for their part, agreed to take a more proactive approach to halting terrorist activity.

The meeting came as two Israeli brothers were shot dead in an attack close to the northern West Bank city of Nablus. The two, 19-year-old Yagel Yaniv and 21-year-old Hillel Yaniv, were residents of the nearby settlement of Har Bracha.

Also Sunday, Jordan’s King Abdullah II met with White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk to discuss the escalation in violence. McGurk had been slated to attend the Aqaba summit.