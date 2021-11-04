Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Passes 1st State Budget in 3.5 Years, Avoiding Early Elections
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, from left, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Justice Minister Gideon Saar, and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli attend the plenum session and vote on the state budget in the Knesset in Jerusalem on November 3, 2021. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Knesset
Israel. budget

Israel Passes 1st State Budget in 3.5 Years, Avoiding Early Elections

The Media Line Staff
11/04/2021

The Israeli government narrowly passed by a vote of 61-59 the state budget for 2021 at 5 a.m. on Thursday after an all-night session during which dozens of votes were taken on aspects of the $194 billion budget bill. It is the state’s first budget in 3.5 years, and its passage prevents the automatic dissolution of the government and early elections.

The vote was along coalition lines, though former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the opposition leader,  accidentally voted with the coalition on a budget clause early in the morning.

Lawmakers are scheduled to reconvene at the Knesset later on Thursday to vote on the Economic Arrangements Law, the supplementary legislation to the State Budget needed to put it into effect, and then on the $183 billion 2022 state budget.

“A holiday for the State of Israel,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted at 5:52 a.m. on Thursday. “After years of chaos — we have formed a government, overcame the Delta variant and now, thank God, we passed a budget for Israel! Continuing forward at full strength.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.