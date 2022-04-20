The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Police Blocks Far-right March at Damascus Gate
News Updates
Video
Jerusalem
Flag March
Damascus Gate

Israel Police Blocks Far-right March at Damascus Gate

The Media Line Staff
04/20/2022

The Media Line’s Adi Koplewitz reports from Damascus Gate on Wednesday afternoon that the Israel Police has blocked an ultranationalist flag march from entering Jerusalem’s Old City through that gate, which leads directly into the Muslim Quarter. 

Last year, Hamas responded to a similar march by firing rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip, sparking 11 days of fighting between Israel and armed Palestinian groups in the Strip, as well as riots in several mixed Jewish-Arab cities in Israel.

The police, in consultation with the Shin Bet security agency, refused to grant a permit for the flag march this year. Organizers of the march claimed that they were blocked from receiving a permit by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev for political rather than security reasons.

Bennett said that far-right Knesset Member Itamar Ben-Gvir, despite enjoying parliamentary immunity, was personally barred from entering the Old City through Damascus Gate on the recommendation of the Shin Bet, which said his presence could spark violence in the current atmosphere.

“I have no intention of allowing small politics to endanger human lives. I will not allow Ben-Gvir’s political provocation to endanger IDF soldiers and Israeli police officers, and to burden their already heavy load,” Bennett said. “Our police and soldiers will continue to focus on maintaining the security of Israeli citizens, in Jerusalem and throughout the country, and to fight Palestinian terror with determination.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.