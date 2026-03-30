Israel Police Reach Agreement To Allow Easter Services at Holy Sepulcher After Access Dispute

Israel Police said a coordinated security arrangement has been reached with Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa to allow Easter observances in the Old City under restricted conditions, following recent tensions over access to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.

Following a meeting between police and Pizzaballa, officials said a mutual framework was established to enable upcoming ceremonies, including the “Holy Fire,” in what they described as a symbolic and limited format due to the security reality of Operation Roaring LIon. Authorities said the plan is intended to balance freedom of worship with public safety.

Kudos to @israelpolice for resolving misunderstanding regarding access to Church of Holy Sepulcher on Palm Sunday. There is equal access for ALL faiths & equal guidelines for safety. https://t.co/bHOwzn1ncx — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 30, 2026

The development follows an incident on Palm Sunday in which police prevented Pizzaballa and three other priests from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulcher citing Home Front Command guidelines and security concerns tied to the ongoing war with Iran.

In recent weeks, Iranian missiles and debris have impacted within the Old City, prompting restrictions aimed at addressing what officials described as a direct threat to worshippers.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee had criticized the move, calling it an “unfortunate overreach” and noting that “Home Front Command Guidelines restrict any gatherings to 50 people or fewer. The 4 representatives of the Catholic Church were well below that restriction.”

He also wrote, “While all Holy sites in the Old City are closed due to safety concerns for mass gatherings, including the Western Wall, Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and Al Aqsa Mosque, the action today by the Israel National Police … is an unfortunate overreach already having major repercussions around the world.”

Following the new arrangement, Huckabee signaled support for the resolution, writing, “Kudos to @israelpolice for resolving misunderstanding regarding access to Church of Holy Sepulcher on Palm Sunday. There is equal access for ALL faiths & equal guidelines for safety.”

Officials said the coordinated plan would allow Easter services to proceed under controlled conditions while maintaining security measures in the Old City.