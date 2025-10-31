Israel Prepares for Growing Security Threat From Iran-Backed Militias in Iraq

Israeli defense and intelligence officials are intensifying preparations against a potential new threat emerging from Iraq, where Iran is strengthening its network of proxy militias and military infrastructure. According to sources in Israel’s Northern Command, both the IDF and Mossad are mapping out defensive and offensive responses amid warnings that Tehran may be positioning its forces for future strikes on Israel’s northern and eastern fronts.

Iran has reportedly poured significant funds and weapons into Iraqi-based militias aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps–Quds Force. The goal, officials say, is to enable coordinated missile, drone, and even ground attacks on Israel when ordered. Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani recently visited Iraq and met with senior militia figures to tighten coordination and accelerate deployment plans.

Military analysts believe the most probable form of assault would come from long-range missile and drone launches from Iraq, following patterns seen during the Swords of Iron war. A secondary concern involves a possible ground maneuver beginning in Iraq, moving through Syria, and potentially approaching the Israel–Jordan border.

The IDF, working with the United States, has already conducted preemptive strikes against Iranian-backed logistical hubs on the Iran–Iraq border used to support these militias. Israel’s newly established 96th “Gilad” Division, under Brig. Gen. Oren Simcha, recently trained in the Jordan Valley to simulate this type of cross-border escalation.

At the center of Iran’s strategy is Kata’ib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful militias within Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces. The group wields extensive political influence, controls major smuggling routes into Syria, and maintains a large arsenal that includes long-range drones. Israeli officials note that Kata’ib Hezbollah has attacked US assets in the region and could direct similar actions toward Israel at Tehran’s command.

Additional concerns have been raised about Harakat al-Nujaba, a radical Shiite faction closely aligned with Hezbollah in Lebanon and previously responsible for rocket and drone launches.

According to Israeli defense sources, airstrikes carried out by the Israel Air Force with Mossad assistance have targeted militia positions in recent months. Israeli messages conveyed through Washington have warned the Iraqi government that continued attacks from its territory would trigger strong retaliation.