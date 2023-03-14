Donate
Israel Railways To Implement AI-based Safety Warning System on Trains
Israel Railways Euro 4000 locomotive at Haifa East station, Nov. 21, 2011. (Chen Melling/Creative Commons)
Israel Railways To Implement AI-based Safety Warning System on Trains

The Media Line Staff
03/14/2023

Israel Railways announced on Monday that it would install an artificial intelligence-based safety warning system on passenger trains. The electro-optic systems, developed by Rail Vision, an Israeli technology company, can detect humans, vehicles, animals, and vegetation near and on the track, with an extended visual range of up to 2 km in most weather and light conditions. This will prevent collisions and reduce downtime.

The system combines sensitive imaging sensors with AI and deep learning technology to detect and classify obstacles. It then generates real-time visual and acoustic alerts for both the driver and the operator’s command-and-control center, according to the tech company.

In the first phase, the safety warning system will be installed on 10 locomotives for continuing experiments, development, and improvement, Israel Railways said in a statement.

