Israel Ranks 18th Worldwide in Average Personal Wealth, UBS Reports

Israel was home to about 195,000 dollar millionaires at the end of 2025, while average personal wealth continued to climb, according to the 2025 UBS Global Wealth Report, which also found that median wealth declined, pointing to a widening gap between higher- and middle-wealth households.

The report, released Tuesday, ranked Israel 18th worldwide in average personal wealth among 56 countries representing more than 92% of global wealth. Average wealth per Israeli adult reached $312,108 at the end of 2025, up from $284,224 a year earlier. Israel slipped one place in the rankings from the previous report, placing behind Ireland and ahead of South Korea.

UBS said the number of Israeli dollar millionaires rose 4.7% during 2025, increasing by more than 8,800 people to approximately 195,000. Millionaires now account for 3.2% of the country’s adult population.

The report also found that more than 82% of Israelis’ gross personal wealth is held in financial assets, including stocks, cash and pension funds. That was the second-highest share among the countries surveyed, behind Sweden.

UBS said personal wealth worldwide recorded its strongest annual expansion since 2017, extending a three-year growth streak. Nearly 1 million new dollar millionaires were added globally during 2025, or more than 2,600 each day. Switzerland ranked first in average personal wealth, followed by the United States and Luxembourg.

Despite the continued increase in average wealth, the report found that median wealth per adult fell to $83,843, placing Israel 24th globally.

“Israel has enjoyed strong growth in average wealth per adult so far this decade, to the tune of over 15% when measured in local currency net of inflation,” the UBS report said. “Median wealth, on the other hand, contracted by more than 12% over the same timeframe of 2020-2025.”

The report also noted that, during 2025, Tel Aviv share indexes reached record highs despite war and geopolitical uncertainty, the shekel strengthened against both the dollar and the euro, and technology exits jumped 340% to $58.8 billion even as the economy faced mounting war costs and a growing debt burden.

Separate figures cited from Forbes Israel identified 52 Israeli billionaires, placing the country third globally in billionaires per capita. Studies by the Taub Center also found that Israel continues to experience high levels of wealth and income inequality.