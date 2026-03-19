Israel Ranks 8th in World Happiness Report Despite War, Young Israelis Place 3rd Globally

According to the World Happiness Report released Thursday, Israel ranked 8th, maintaining a place among the global top 10 despite ongoing war, instability and national strain, according to findings highlighted by Bar-Ilan University researcher Anat Fanti.

The report shows Israel continuing to post high levels of life satisfaction even as the country faces prolonged conflict on multiple fronts. Israelis under the age of 25 ranked as the happiest group within the country and placed 3rd worldwide, while other age groups ranked around 11th globally.

Fanti, a happiness policy researcher at the Program in Science, Technology and Society at Bar-Ilan University, said the results point to underlying societal strengths. “Israel’s results reflect resilience, but not the psychological cost of war.”

She said the data suggests that factors such as family ties, community, faith and social cohesion are sustaining overall life evaluations even under extended pressure.

The World Happiness Report measures overall life evaluation rather than immediate emotional conditions. It is based on a three-year average and takes into account structural indicators including economic stability, healthcare quality, social support and charitable activity. The methodology means that short-term crises, including war, may only be partially reflected.

At the same time, the report indicates rising emotional strain and declining trust. Israel moved from 119th place before the war to 39th globally in measures of worry, sadness and anger. Public trust indicators also weakened, with Israel falling to 107th place in perceived corruption.

Fanti said the findings point to a gap between Israel’s overall resilience and the strain felt in daily life, noting that strong rankings do not cancel out the psychological toll of the war. “Israel’s result in this year’s World Happiness Report does not erase the psychological and social cost of the war.”

She said the data reflects both strengths and pressures, with Israel’s high global standing, including its 8th place ranking and 3rd place among young people, highlighting societal resilience, even as rising levels of negative feelings along with waning faith in public institutions, show that resilience has clear limits. “At the same time, the rise in worry, sadness and anger, together with the erosion of public trust, makes clear that resilience is not immunity.”

Addressing the broader implications, Fanti said the report carries a policy message in an election year, warning that maintaining Israel’s position will require more than relying on existing social cohesion. “If Israel wishes to preserve its place at the top of the World Happiness Index, it cannot rely solely on ‘natural’ civic resilience.”