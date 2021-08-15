Protecting Truth During Tension

Israel Recalls Polish Envoy Over New Restitution Law
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks in Oswiecim, Poland to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp and International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27, 2020. (Damian Klamka/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel and Poland
restitution
Holocaust

Israel Recalls Polish Envoy Over New Restitution Law

The Media Line Staff
08/15/2021

Israel recalled its ambassador to Poland after the approval of a law that will hamper the ability of Jewish Holocaust survivors and their descendants to recover property seized by the Nazis and held afterward by communist authorities. The bill passed by Poland’s Parliament was signed by Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday.

The new law limits the ability of former nationals to recover confiscated property to up to 30 years, which would invalidate any pending or new property claims dating to properties confiscated during the communist era. Poland does not have a compensation fund for people whose property was seized during World War II and its aftermath.

Israel’s newly appointed ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne, on Saturday was told to remain in Israel and the Polish ambassador to Israel, Marek Magierowski, who was vacationing out of the country, was told by Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid not to return to the country.

“Poland today approved – not for the first time – an immoral, antisemitic law,” Lapid tweeted. The Polish Foreign Ministry warned Israel that its decision has “seriously damaged” the relationship between the two countries.

