Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Further groundings ahead? A flight attendant on a June 16 Israir Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to Eilat prepares to bid goodbye to disembarking passengers. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel
coronavirus
new cases
new infections
deaths
restrictions
commuter trains

Israel Records Two-month High in New Coronavirus Cases

The Media Line Staff
06/17/2020

Israeli health officials on Wednesday said they had recorded close to 300 new cases of the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. The 299 additional infections are akin to figures from late April. The number of active cases right now is roughly double what it was at the beginning of June. In addition, there was a new fatality overnight, bringing the country’s total deaths from COVID-19 or its complications to 303. All of this has officials worried that a second wave is on its way, if not already present. Authorities have been easing some of the restrictions issued during the pandemic – restaurants are now open and limits on the number of people at public gatherings have been raised – but they are now having second thoughts, and further easings are now on hold. They include still-idle commuter trains, something seen as key to helping people get back to work and thus restoring the economy to at least a shadow of its former self. Cabinet ministers entrusted with coronavirus policy were set to meet later on Wednesday to discuss the situation.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.