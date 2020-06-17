Israel Records Two-month High in New Coronavirus Cases

Israeli health officials on Wednesday said they had recorded close to 300 new cases of the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours. The 299 additional infections are akin to figures from late April. The number of active cases right now is roughly double what it was at the beginning of June. In addition, there was a new fatality overnight, bringing the country’s total deaths from COVID-19 or its complications to 303. All of this has officials worried that a second wave is on its way, if not already present. Authorities have been easing some of the restrictions issued during the pandemic – restaurants are now open and limits on the number of people at public gatherings have been raised – but they are now having second thoughts, and further easings are now on hold. They include still-idle commuter trains, something seen as key to helping people get back to work and thus restoring the economy to at least a shadow of its former self. Cabinet ministers entrusted with coronavirus policy were set to meet later on Wednesday to discuss the situation.