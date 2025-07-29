Israel Refutes Starvation Claims After Gaza Child’s Illness Found Unrelated to War

Israel’s Defense Ministry has rejected accusations that it is using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza, following the viral spread of images of emaciated children. One of the most widely shared photos, featuring five-year-old Osama al-Rakab, was cited in international media as proof of famine—but Israeli officials say the child suffers from a severe genetic illness unrelated to the war and is currently receiving treatment in Italy.

“This image was used to falsely depict Israel as responsible for his condition, claiming Israel is starving children,” said COGAT, the ministry unit overseeing aid coordination. “Tragic images rightfully stir strong emotions, but when they’re misused to fuel hatred and lies, they do more harm than good.”

COGAT confirmed it had facilitated Osama’s exit from Gaza with his mother and brother on June 12. “Don’t let compassion be exploited for propaganda,” it added, sharing a recent photo of the child in an Italian hospital gown.

Another viral image of a malnourished toddler, Mohammed al-Mutawaq, was similarly challenged. Investigative journalist David Collier reported that Mohammed, who has cerebral palsy and requires medical supplements, was photographed in a way that deliberately excluded his healthy sibling, misleading viewers.

While acknowledging limited aid access has worsened some medical conditions, Israel maintains that famine claims are politically motivated. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated, “There is no starvation in Gaza… Hamas robs, steals this humanitarian aid and then accuses Israel of not supplying it.”

To counter the accusations, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) instituted daily 10-hour humanitarian pauses in combat in several areas and opened new corridors for United Nations aid distribution. US House Speaker Mike Johnson backed Israel’s efforts, noting over 94,000 truckloads of food have been sent since the war began, but claimed Hamas “has stolen the food,” profiting by over $500 million in 2024 alone.

Despite these measures, incidents of violence near aid centers, including those operated by the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, continue. Israel says warning shots are used to manage crowds, but acknowledges some Palestinian casualties.

The accusations against Israel escalated further this week with B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights accusing Israel of committing genocide—charges Israel strongly denies. The IDF maintains that Hamas embeds fighters in civilian areas, using hospitals, schools, and mosques as shields, and says its efforts target combatants, not civilians.