Israel Rejects Turkish Soldiers in Gaza as Ankara Pursues Arrest Warrants

Israel on Sunday again rejected any prospect of Turkish soldiers joining an international force in Gaza, issuing the statement after Ankara announced arrest warrants for 37 senior Israeli officials on allegations of “genocide.” The Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian, responding to a reporter’s question, said plainly that “there will be no Turkish boots on the ground.”

Although Israel and Turkey were once allies, relations between the two countries have deteriorated throughout the two-year war. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly praised Hamas and accused Israel of carrying out atrocities — charges Israel dismisses outright. Trade between the countries has been halted, Turkish airspace is closed to Israeli aircraft, and the latest arrest warrants deepened the rupture.

Defense Minister Israel Katz reinforced the government’s stance in a post aimed directly at Erdogan and written in Turkish. Katz declared that Turkey would have no role in Gaza’s future. The message included an animated image showing Erdogan peering at Gaza through binoculars capped with the Israeli flag. A translated version of the post told Erdogan to “take those ridiculous arrest warrants and get the hell out of here,” adding that the accusations belonged “with the massacres you’ve committed against the Kurds” and insisting Israel “is strong and unafraid.”

Turkey nevertheless remains an important US ally and served as a central mediator in last month’s ceasefire and hostage-release agreement. Ankara has signaled strong interest in joining any international mission that follows the war. President Donald Trump’s plan for ending the conflict envisions a temporary International Stabilization Force that would gradually assume control of Gaza’s security from the Israel Defense Forces.

Turkey’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, used a regional summit last week to argue that Palestinians should ultimately run and protect Gaza themselves. After the meeting, he said the territory’s future should be guided by the principle that “Palestinians should govern the Palestinians and ensure their own security,” with international partners offering diplomatic, institutional, and economic support where needed.

Israel has made clear that such support will not involve Turkish troops.