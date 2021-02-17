Israel Reportedly Negotiating Swap After Woman Accidentally Enters Syria

An Israeli woman who accidentally crossed into Syria has been arrested, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported on Wednesday. The woman reportedly entered Syria through the Quneitra crossing.

Israel is currently negotiating a prisoner exchange, which would see the return to Syria of two Syrians being held in Israeli prisons. They were identified in the report as Nihal Al-Maqt and Dhiyab Qahmuz, both from the Golan Heights. The exchange is being mediated by Russia, according to the report.

On Tuesday, Israel’s Cabinet met in secret session to discuss what it said is a “humanitarian” issue with Syria.