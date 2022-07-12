Israel Reports 11 New Monkeypox Cases

Eleven new cases of monkeypox were reported in Israel on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 66, the country’s Health Ministry said. The monkeypox virus is common in wild animals such as rodents and primates, and can also infect humans. Symptoms include skin rashes, fever, headache, muscle ache, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. The rash eventually forms a scab, which later will fall off, indicating that the person is no longer infectious. The ministry called on residents to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as fever and blistering rash and were in close physical contact with a person suspected of being infected with the virus.