Israel Reports Broad New Strikes on Iran Launch Sites as Sirens Sound in Israel

Israel said early Wednesday it expanded its air campaign against Iran, launching what the military described as a “broad wave of strikes” targeting missile launch sites, air-defense systems, and other infrastructure as the joint US-Israel operation entered its fifth day.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the Israeli Air Force struck “dozens” of government command centers and internal security facilities across Tehran. The statement said warplanes also dropped munitions on sites linked to the Basij, a volunteer force affiliated with Iran’s security apparatus, and on internal security command centers.

In Israel, sirens sounded overnight and into the early hours of Wednesday as authorities warned of missiles launched from Iran. Interceptions were reported across the country, with blasts audible in multiple areas as air defenses engaged incoming threats.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported that the US-Israel operation has killed around 185 students and teachers, injured nearly 120 people, and destroyed about 20 schools and educational units across Iran, citing Education Minister Alireza Kazemi. The claims could not be independently verified.

“The bombing of schools, hospitals, and rescue and relief centers by the United States and Israel violates international conventions, commitments, and law, and should be recorded in history,” Kazemi said Tuesday while visiting damaged schools in Tehran.

The escalatory strikes come as Israel and the US say their operation is focused on degrading Iran’s military capabilities, including air defenses and missile infrastructure. Iran, which backs armed groups across the region, has responded with missile and drone launches toward Israel, raising fears of a prolonged conflict with mounting civilian harm and broader regional spillover.