Israel Responds to Gaza Rocket Attack by Hitting Hamas Targets

The Israel Defense Forces launched air strikes on Hamas installations in Gaza, hours after a rocket was fired at the southern Israeli city of Beersheba.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was visiting Beersheba on Tuesday when the rocket was fired from Gaza. He was rushed out of a restaurant in the city, where he was meeting supporters, during the attack. Defense Minister Benny Gantz halted his campaign appearances on Tuesday in order to hold consultations on the attack and to decide on an appropriate response.

The IDF said in a statement that fighter jets and attack helicopters struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and military post in southern Gaza early on Wednesday morning in response to the attack. There have been no reports yet of damage or injuries.

There was no claim of responsibility from any group in Gaza.

One year ago, a rocket was fired from Gaza at Ashkelon in southern Israel in the middle of a Netanyahu campaign event there.