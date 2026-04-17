Israel Retains Right to Self-Defense Under 10-Day Ceasefire With Lebanon

Israel will retain the right to take all necessary measures in self-defense and will keep ground forces in southern Lebanon during a 10-day ceasefire that took effect at midnight Israel time on April 16, 2026, under a US-mediated framework aimed at advancing negotiations toward a broader security agreement.

According to terms outlined by the US State Department, Israel’s ability to respond to “planned, imminent, or ongoing threats” will not be limited by the ceasefire. At the same time, Israel will refrain from offensive military operations against Lebanese targets—civilian, military, or governmental—across land, air, and sea.

Also, as part of the arrangement, and with international support, the Lebanese government is expected to take significant steps to prevent Hezbollah and other non-state armed groups from carrying out attacks or hostile activity against Israeli targets. The agreement also states that Lebanon’s security forces are the sole authority responsible for the country’s sovereignty and national security, with no external guarantors.

Both sides have requested continued US mediation on outstanding issues, including the demarcation of the international boundary, with the goal of reaching a deal that ensures “lasting stability and peace between the two countries.”

Hostilities continued in the hours leading up to the ceasefire, with Israel and Hezbollah exchanging strikes along the border. The Lebanese army reported shelling early Friday that it said violated the truce.

US President Donald Trump described the development as a “historic” moment for Lebanon, writing on Truth Social, “Good things are happening!!!” In an earlier post, he said he “hopes Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time.”