Israel Said Mulling Wish List from a Departing Trump
US President Donald Trump (right) announces some of the terms of his proposal for Mideast peace on January 28 at the White House, apparently to the satisfaction of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
11/09/2020

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as one columnist in Israel put it, sees the Trump Administration as the gift that keeps on giving. So with just a little more than two months to go until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden – who is not expected to be as much of a buddy to Netanyahu – the Israeli leader is said to be eyeing a last-minute wish list. Some speak of a green light for widespread settlement construction and even annexation in the West Bank, although the latter goes against the spirit of the recently signed normalization deal with the United Arab Emirates. Probably most likely, with a Biden administration apparently looking to reengage with Iran, is yet tougher sanctions against the Islamic Republic. There are reports that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due in Israel next week to discuss just that. There is also the prospect of contracts for advanced weapons that are still on the drawing board but could ensure the so-called qualitative military edge the US says it will help Israel maintain.

