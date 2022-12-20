It's the glowing season of lights.

Israel Said to Strike Iran-Linked Target Near Damascus
An Israeli air force F-15 fighter jet lands at the Hatzerim air base. (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)
Israel Said to Strike Iran-Linked Target Near Damascus

The Media Line Staff
12/20/2022

Israel carried out an airstrike against a location in Damascus that activated Syria’s air defenses, Syrian state-run media reported Tuesday morning.

Israeli media quoted the UK-based Observatory for Human Rights, a Syrian opposition monitoring group, as saying that two soldiers were killed south of Damascus, while the Syrian state news agency reported that two soldiers were wounded.   

The Observatory also said that the soldiers died at a location used to house fighters from Lebanon’s Iranian-backed Hizbullah militia. The location also contained weapons, Israeli media said.

The IDF declined to comment, although Israelis living near the Syrian border reportedly recorded Israel Air Force jets flying overhead in the early hours.

