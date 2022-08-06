The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Says 5 Palestinians, Including 4 Children, Were Killed in Gaza by Misfired Islamic Jihad Rocket
Islamic Jihad forces fire rockets from Gaza City into Israel amid Israeli airstrikes on Gaza on Aug. 6, 2022. (Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Gaza Strip
Israel
Islamic Jihad

Israel Says 5 Palestinians, Including 4 Children, Were Killed in Gaza by Misfired Islamic Jihad Rocket

The Media Line Staff
08/07/2022

At least five people, including four children, were killed and 15 others injured on Saturday night by an explosion in Jabaliya’s refugee camp, according to Palestinian sources.

Israel said the explosion was a result of a rocket launched toward Israel by the Islamic Jihad group that misfired and fell short, failing to cross the Gaza-Israel border and instead hitting a Palestinian home in the Jabalia neighborhood. An Israeli military spokesperson said the Israeli Air Force did not carry out any airstrikes in Jabaliya at the time of the incident.

The Israeli military says at least 350 rockets have been fired toward Israel since Friday. No injuries or major damage was reported; more than 95% of the rockets were intercepted by Israeli air defense systems, Israel said.

Palestinian authorities say at least 15 people were killed and over 125 people injured in the Gaza Strip since Friday.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a press statement that it holds the Israeli government “fully and directly responsible for the aggression and crimes it perpetrated in Gaza.”

An Egyptian intelligence delegation headed by Maj. Gen. Ahmed Abdelkhaliq arrived in Israel on Saturday and will travel to Gaza for mediation talks, Egyptian security sources said.

The fighting began on Friday afternoon when the Israeli Air Force bombed a residential apartment in a Palestinian tower in central Gaza, killing Tayseer al-Jabari, commander of Saraya al-Quds, Islamic Jihad’s armed wing, and three of his aides. This followed several days of heightened tensions and a lockdown on Israeli communities near the Gaza Strip, after Islamic Jihad issued threats to launch attacks along the Israel-Gaza Strip border and in central Israel. The threats came in response to Israel’s arrest of Bassam al-Saadi, a senior Islamic Jihad commander in the West Bank last Monday night.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.