Israel says Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Odeh Likely Killed in Gaza Strike 

Israeli assessments indicate that Mohammed Odeh, the newly appointed head of Hamas’ military wing and a senior figure involved in the October 7 attack on Israel, was likely killed in an Israeli strike carried out under the direction of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.

An Israeli source confirmed to the Kan public broadcaster that Odeh was killed in the operation, although there was no immediate official Israeli confirmation Tuesday evening and Hamas had not commented publicly on the reports.

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Katz said the strike targeted Odeh, whom they described as “one of the architects of the October 7 massacre.”

According to the statement, Odeh served as head of Hamas intelligence staff during the October 7 attack and was appointed about a week ago to replace Izz al-Din al-Haddad as leader of Hamas’ military wing.

Israeli officials said al-Haddad was killed in an IDF strike in the Gaza Strip about two weeks ago. Al-Haddad had been a member of Hamas for about three decades and was identified by Israel as one of the senior figures involved in planning the October 7 attack and numerous other terror operations.

Israeli officials described al-Haddad as a major threat to Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

The statement issued by Netanyahu and Katz said Odeh “was responsible for the murder, abduction, and injury of many Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.”

The two leaders praised the Israeli military and Shin Bet security agency following the strike.

“Congratulations to the IDF and the Shin Bet for their ongoing efforts to eliminate our enemies,” the statement said.

Israeli officials also reiterated that operations against individuals connected to the October 7 attack would continue.

“We will continue to pursue everyone who took part in the October 7 massacre. Sooner or later, Israel will reach all of them,” the statement said.

The announcement identified Odeh as the latest senior Hamas figure to assume a leadership role in the organization’s military wing following recent Israeli operations in Gaza.