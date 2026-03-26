Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Says It Killed IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri, Cites Role in Strait of Hormuz Blockade
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy commandos and missile boats in Great Prophet IX Maneuver in the general area of the Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf. (sayyed shahab-o- din vajedi/Creative Commons). Inset: Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, 29 April 2020. (Hossein Zohrevand/Tasnim/Creative Commons)

Israel Says It Killed IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri, Cites Role in Strait of Hormuz Blockade

The Media Line Staff
03/26/2026

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday it killed the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy, Alireza Tangsiri, in a precise strike in Bandar Abbas, describing the operation as part of ongoing efforts to target Iranian military leadership involved in regional attacks and maritime disruption.

Tangsiri, who held his position for eight years, was responsible for authorizing attacks on trading ships, the destruction of containers and the disruption of maritime shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the IDF said, adding that he played a central role in launching missiles across the Middle East during the conflict with the United States and Israel.

In the same strikes, the IDF said it also killed Behnam Rezaei, head of the IRGC Navy Intelligence Directorate, according to a statement posted by the military spokesperson on X.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tangsiri was directly responsible for blocking the Strait of Hormuz, which he said has disrupted global shipping and carries the risk of triggering a broader economic crisis.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

“This is also an important development for our American partners, as it reflects the IDF’s role in helping to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” he told security officials during a situation assessment.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Tangsiri as someone who had “a great deal of blood on his hands” and said he had “led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.”

“We continue to strike the targets of the Iranian terror regime with force,” Netanyahu added.

News Updates
Alireza Tangsiri
Benjamin Netanyahu
IRGC Navy
Israel Katz
Strait of Hormuz
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods