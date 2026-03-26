Israel Says It Killed IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri, Cites Role in Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday it killed the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy, Alireza Tangsiri, in a precise strike in Bandar Abbas, describing the operation as part of ongoing efforts to target Iranian military leadership involved in regional attacks and maritime disruption.

Tangsiri, who held his position for eight years, was responsible for authorizing attacks on trading ships, the destruction of containers and the disruption of maritime shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the IDF said, adding that he played a central role in launching missiles across the Middle East during the conflict with the United States and Israel.

In the same strikes, the IDF said it also killed Behnam Rezaei, head of the IRGC Navy Intelligence Directorate, according to a statement posted by the military spokesperson on X.

⚓️🔴ELIMINATED: The IRGC Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri, in a precise IDF strike in Bandar Abbas. pic.twitter.com/ubrIhNbLL2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 26, 2026

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tangsiri was directly responsible for blocking the Strait of Hormuz, which he said has disrupted global shipping and carries the risk of triggering a broader economic crisis.

“This is also an important development for our American partners, as it reflects the IDF’s role in helping to reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” he told security officials during a situation assessment.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Tangsiri as someone who had “a great deal of blood on his hands” and said he had “led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.”

“We continue to strike the targets of the Iranian terror regime with force,” Netanyahu added.