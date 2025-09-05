Israel Security Agency Cautions of PA Collapse, Raising Risk of ‘Flare-Ups’

Senior officials from the Shin Bet have cautioned Israel’s leadership that the Palestinian Authority (PA) is at risk of collapse, warning that such an outcome could destabilize the West Bank, Channel 12 reported. The warning came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a situational assessment on developments in the territory.

According to the report, the security agency expressed concern that the PA is experiencing severe economic strain. “Unemployment is rising, security personnel are receiving little or no pay, and core functions are eroding. These factors could trigger chaos and a flare-up,” the officials were quoted as saying.

The Shin Bet has argued in internal discussions that maintaining the PA’s viability ultimately serves Israel’s interests, urging steps to prevent its disintegration. Among the proposals is restoring funds that the government has withheld from Ramallah.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, however, remains firmly opposed. Since May, Smotrich has halted the transfer of tax revenues collected on behalf of the PA, withholding roughly NIS 900 million ($270 million). An Israeli official told the network the freeze was imposed in retaliation for sanctions levied against Smotrich and fellow minister Itamar Ben Gvir by the United Kingdom.

Israel has in recent years, deducted sums from the transfers, saying they equaled stipends the PA paid to families of security prisoners and attackers. PA President Mahmoud Abbas announced earlier this year that the policy was being scrapped, and Ramallah has invited the United States to certify that the change has taken place.

Speculation swirled in the Hebrew press about whether Netanyahu’s meeting with senior ministers could include a discussion of annexing parts of the West Bank. One Israeli official insisted the matter was not on the agenda.

Smotrich has put forward his own plan to annex 82 percent of the territory, a proposal that would dramatically alter governance in the area. Earlier this year, the Knesset backed a non-binding motion to annex the West Bank in a 71–13 vote.