Israel Security Cabinet to Discuss Lebanon Ceasefire as Reports Signal Imminent Deal, Jerusalem Pushes Back

Israel’s security cabinet will convene Wednesday to discuss a possible ceasefire in Lebanon, a senior Israeli official said, as fighting with Hezbollah enters its sixth week after expanding from the US-Israeli confrontation with Iran.

The United States is applying heavy pressure to bring an end to the fighting along the northern front and push the sides toward an agreement, Walla reported. At the same time, Israel is seeking to extend operations long enough to carry out additional strikes in Lebanon.

A senior Iranian regime official told a Lebanese outlet the emerging arrangement was reached under Iranian pressure and would coincide with a ceasefire involving Tehran. Reports suggest the move is intended to give Iran a diplomatic achievement ahead of another round of talks, though officials in Jerusalem reject claims that a deal is imminent.

Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that a one-week ceasefire could be announced as early as tonight. The report said the effort is being driven by Iran and is designed to align with a ceasefire between Iran and the United States. Two Lebanese officials told Reuters they are aware of ongoing efforts but said they do not have details on when a pause would begin.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the situation in a recorded statement, saying: “Our forces continue to strike Hezbollah. The fighting is focused in Bint Jbeil. Bint Jbeil was Hezbollah’s capital in southern Lebanon. This is the place where Hassan Nasrallah said 26 years ago: ‘The Israelis are a spider’s web.’

“We are about to decide Bint Jbeil—we are essentially going to eliminate this major Hezbollah stronghold.”

He also pointed to talks underway in Washington with Lebanon, saying: “These negotiations did not take place for more than 40 years. They are happening now because we are very strong, and countries are coming to us—not just Lebanon. In negotiations with Lebanon, there are two main objectives: one is the disarmament of Hezbollah, and the second is a sustainable peace. Peace through strength.”