Israel Sees Opportunity for Gaza Ceasefire Deal Amid War With Iran

Regional officials reported Tuesday that negotiations toward a Gaza ceasefire and a new hostage deal are gaining traction, with Israel, Hamas, and mediators exchanging messages. While discussions have not yet yielded an agreement, both sides appear more flexible, partly influenced by ongoing regional tensions—including Israel’s military confrontation with Iran.

A Ynet report quoted an anonymous Israeli official who said that the scope of the negotiations has significantly broadened. “It’s essentially about ending the war,” he said.

A US official who briefed hostage families reportedly spoke of “very positive signs of a breakthrough.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “I’m not giving up on anyone. So far, we’ve freed more than 200 hostages—and I won’t stop until we’ve brought everyone home. We’ll complete the mission: both destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages.”

The Times of Israel cited an unnamed Israeli official who said that strikes on Iranian targets are believed to have weakened Hamas’ position, potentially increasing its willingness to negotiate. Israel has reportedly proposed a phased deal in which Hamas would release 10 live hostages on the first day of a 60-day ceasefire, and two more hostages one month later.

Still, frustration is growing among hostage families. In a statement, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum urged Netanyahu to act decisively: “Prove you’re serious. Announce that a negotiating team is heading to Doha with a clear mandate to bring everyone back today.”