Israel Sends 17 Tons of Equipment To Set Up Field Hospital in Ukraine

A cargo plane carrying 17 tons of equipment to set up an Israeli field hospital for Ukrainian refugees took off on Thursday. The plane was set to unload the cargo in Poland, which was then to be transferred to Mostyska in western Ukraine.

The field hospital, set to operate for a month, will be run by staff from Sheba Medical Center, Clalit Health Services and other hospitals, unlike other Israeli field hospitals which have been operated by the Israel Defense Forces. The filed hospital will include wards for children and adults, an emergency room, a delivery room and a primary care clinic. Israel sent 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the early days of the conflict

The field hospital has been named Kochav Meir, which is Hebrew for Shining Star. It is meant to honor Israel’s former Prime Minister Golda Meir, who was born in Ukraine, and who founded the program under which Israel provides field hospitals to conflict areas.

Israeli officials reportedly coordinated setting up the hospital with both Ukraine and Russia.