Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Sends ‘Message’ to Iran, Syria with Pre-dawn Attack
Syrian air defenses are shown in January 2019 responding to what state media said were Israeli airstrikes targeting Damascus. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Syria
Iran
Israel
Airstrikes
Damascus
Golan Heights
anti-personnel mines
Middle East

Israel Sends ‘Message’ to Iran, Syria with Pre-dawn Attack

The Media Line Staff
11/18/2020

In pre-dawn airstrikes on Wednesday, the Israel Air Force hit eight targets in Syria in response to a thwarted Iran-backed attack against Israeli ground troops in the Golan Heights. Sources in Syria said that between three and 10 people, including Iranians, were killed in the airstrikes. The IAF’s targets were adjacent to Damascus, the Syrian capital, and close to the Golan border. An IDF spokesman said the strikes were meant as a message to Iran: “We won’t allow Iranian entrenchment [in Syria] at all, and next to the border specifically.” The spokesman also pointed out that in Israeli eyes, Syria is responsible for Iran’s continuing presence in the country. The IAF says it hit facilities controlled by the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and used as a secret hosting facility for senior Iranian delegations when they come to Syria to operate anti-aircraft emplacements. The attack came after Israeli forces discovered and disarmed three anti-personnel mines on Tuesday. The mines had been camouflaged and placed along the border area where Israeli forces patrol. Israel is believed to be responsible for scores of other aerial attacks against Iranian targets in Syria for which it has not claimed responsibility.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.