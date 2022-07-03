The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israel Shoots Down 3 Hizbullah Drones Heading for Gas Field
The Media Line Staff
07/03/2022

The Israeli military said Saturday it shot down three Hizbullah drones flying toward its Karish gas field, in the Mediterranean Sea. A gas production vessel recently arrived in Israel to start extraction operations in the offshore field, part of which is claimed by Lebanon. Israel says Karish is entirely in its UN-recognized exclusive economic zone. The two Eastern Mediterranean countries have been in UN-sponsored negotiations over the past two years to determine their maritime border. One of the drones was downed by an Israeli Air Force F-16 fighter jet; the other two were intercepted by Barak 8 missiles launched from the Israeli Navy’s Saar 5-class corvette INS Eilat, the military said in a statement. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite organization Hizbullah has not publically responded to the Israeli claims. “Israel is prepared to defend its infrastructure against any threat,” Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted Saturday evening. “Hizbullah undermines the ability of the Lebanese government to reach an agreement on the maritime border … despite Israel’s intentions to move forward in negotiations to resolve the issue,” he said.

