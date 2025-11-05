Israel Showcases Tourism Revival at London’s WTM Fair

Israel is moving to revive its tourism industry with a ceasefire in place, travel advisories lifted, and flights from the United Kingdom resuming. The Ministry of Tourism this week is taking part in the World Travel Market (WTM), the world’s largest international tourism fair, held in London.

Tourism Ministry Director-General Michael Izhakov inaugurated on Monday Israel’s national pavilion alongside Deputy and Acting Ambassador Daniela Grodzki. Minister of Tourism Haim Katz said the event marks “the right time to act to restore tourism to Israel and to present the beauty of our wonderful country.” Returning visitors, he added, “will serve as ambassadors of a positive message and will help Israel’s economic and image recovery.”

During his visit, Izhakov is meeting senior leaders of Britain’s Jewish community and giving interviews to leading Jewish media outlets, aiming to encourage travel to Israel now that flights have resumed. He said the ministry is prepared to expand outreach to potential visitors in the UK market following the easing of restrictions.

In September 2025, roughly 8,800 travelers arrived from Britain, bringing the total to more than 75,000 since the start of the year — a 10 percent rise over 2024. Most were Jewish tourists, a group that continued visiting during the conflict as a gesture of solidarity. The ministry plans to strengthen cooperation with Jewish and Evangelical communities and launch joint campaigns with community groups and media outlets.

Israel’s pavilion at this year’s WTM spans 400 square meters and features exhibits on Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, desert landscapes, coastal attractions, and cultural heritage. Representatives from airlines, hotels, and tour operators joined the delegation. Israel has been a WTM participant for nearly four decades, returning this year after pausing during the 2023 Swords of Iron War.