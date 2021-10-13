Americans need to understand the Middle East
Israel Signs Deal To Double Amount of Water it Sells to Jordan
The Sea of Galilee as seen from the International Space Station in this 2009 photo, (NASA via Flickr)
News Updates
Israel-Jordan
Israel water for Jordan

Israel Signs Deal To Double Amount of Water it Sells to Jordan

The Media Line Staff
10/13/2021

Israel has agreed to double the amount of water it sells to Jordan. The two countries signed the agreement on Tuesday. Israel’s said Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources Minister Karine Elharrar traveled to Amman for the signing ceremony.

Under the agreement brokered in the Joint Water Committee of Israel and Jordan, Israel will sell 50 million cubic meters of water to Jordan annually. The additional water will come from the Sea of Galilee, Elharrar’s office told reporters. Israel is also increasing the price per cubic meter from $0.04 to $0.65, which is still a highly subsidized rate, the Israeli business Daily Globes reported.

Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty in 1994, though the two countries reportedly began cooperating on water prior to that.

