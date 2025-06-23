Israel Strikes Deep Into Tehran, Targeting Evin Prison and Israel Destruction Clock

Israel launched a major wave of airstrikes on Tehran and surrounding areas early Monday, targeting symbols and infrastructure of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in retaliation for Iran’s latest missile barrage on Israel. The strikes hit regime headquarters, military bases, and the infamous Evin Prison, hours after Iran fired more than 10 missiles toward Israel.

The Israeli military said more than 50 fighter jets participated in the assault, dropping over 100 munitions on IRGC sites, intelligence units, and missile infrastructure. Among the targets were the Thar-Allah Headquarters, the Sayyid al-Shuhada Corps, and the Basij forces—all of which play key roles in suppressing domestic dissent and defending the regime. “These headquarters are significant both militarily and in terms of governance,” the Israeli military said.

It also struck the gate of Tehran’s Evin Prison, notorious for holding political prisoners and foreign nationals. Iran’s judiciary confirmed damage but no casualties.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israeli jets also hit the “Destruction of Israel” clock in central Tehran and roads leading to the Fordo nuclear facility. Unveiled in 2017, the clock was counting down to the eventual destruction of the state of Israel, apparently set to take place in 2040.

Iran’s missile attack on Monday damaged a southern infrastructure site and caused brief blackouts in Israel, but no injuries were reported. Around 10 missiles were fired across several volleys, keeping many Israelis in bomb shelters for nearly an hour straight.