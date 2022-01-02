The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israel Strikes Gaza in Retaliation for Rocket Fire Off Tel Aviv Coast
Smoke and flames rise from the site hit by Israeli airstrikes, targeting a point belonging to Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on January 2, 2022. (Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
airstrike
rocket attack
Gaza Strip
Israel
Hamas
Islamic Jihad

Israel Strikes Gaza in Retaliation for Rocket Fire Off Tel Aviv Coast

The Media Line Staff
01/02/2022

The Israeli Air Force hit what a military spokesman described as “a series of targets in a rocket production facility belonging to the Hamas terror group” in an airstrike late Saturday night, after Palestinian forces in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets into Israel Saturday morning that landed off the coast of Tel Aviv and Palmachim, south of Rishon Lezion. Palestinian media said Hamas fired anti-aircraft guns and  SA-7 surface-to-air missiles at attacking Israeli helicopters. There were no reports of damage. The Israeli Army also shelled Hamas targets near the Gaza-Israel border. Israeli officials said the Palestinian attacks were “serious and unacceptable” and would be met with retaliation. “Hamas is responsible and bears the consequences for all activity in and emanating from the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said. Israel’s Kan News said Israeli officials believed the rocket attack was carried out by Islamic Jihad forces in the strip. Nevertheless, Israel holds Hamas, as the ruling party in Gaza, responsible for any attacks coming from the strip. Israeli media reported that Israel sent a message to Egyptian mediators that it views the rocket fire as a serious matter, while the Lebanese television station Al-Mayadeen said Hamas told the Egyptian mediators that if Israel struck in Gaza, it would respond. Egypt reportedly encouraged Israel not to respond to Saturday’s rocket fire.

