Israel Strikes Hamas Military Base in Gaza Over Incendiary Balloons

The Israel Defense Forces launched airstrikes on a Hamas military base in Gaza in response to the terror group launching incendiary balloons that sparked fires in southern Israel. The base was located next to an elementary school. The late Sunday night airstrikes come after the balloons carrying lit explosives started at least three wildfires in southern Israel.

Israel also responded by cutting Gaza’s authorized fishing zone from 12 nautical miles to six nautical miles.

Palestinian media reported that Hamas operatives shot down a drone during the Israeli attack, though the IDF said that it was unaware of the loss of any drones.

Israel has repeatedly struck Hamas targets in Gaza in response to the balloons, which Israel says it will treat the same as it does rocket attacks.