A man in the southern Lebanese town of Houla is shown on August 26 holding what he says is unexploded ordnance fired overnight by Israeli troops. (Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images)
Israel Hits Hizbullah Positions in Lebanon Overnight

The Media Line Staff
08/26/2020

Israeli helicopters, artillery and tanks struck several observation posts and other unspecified targets just across the border with Lebanon early Wednesday after Israel said its troops had been fired upon from Lebanese territory late the previous night. The targets belonged to the Iran-backed Shi’ite group Hizbullah, a military statement said. Immediately following the shooting, Israel fired illumination flares into the sky and warned local residents to be ready to enter shelters. The all-clear was given shortly before dawn. The border area involved is along the north-to-south ridge overlooking what Israel calls the Upper Galilee, although the entire border in general has been tense since what Israel called an attempted infiltration several weeks ago. Hizbullah issued no immediate comment on Wednesday. It was the first time in several years that Israeli aircraft had attacked positions along the border, with most of the country’s military activity against Hizbullah coming in Syria, where the group, together with Iran, has been backing President Bashar al-Assad in a more-than nine-year-long civil war.

