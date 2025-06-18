Israel Strikes Missile and Centrifuge Facilities in Overnight Operation Across Iran

More than 50 Israeli Air Force jets targeted approximately 20 sites across Iran overnight, including facilities linked to missile manufacturing and nuclear enrichment, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Wednesday. The strike, concentrated near Tehran, is part of Israel’s ongoing response to recent Iranian missile launches at Israeli territory.

According to the IDF, the operation focused on facilities producing components and raw materials for surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missile systems. A centrifuge production site believed to be involved in nuclear weapons development was also hit. The mission was guided by intelligence gathered by the IDF Intelligence Directorate.

“The strike aimed to disrupt Iran’s missile production and nuclear enrichment efforts,” the military said in a statement, signaling an intensified Israeli focus on Tehran’s ballistic missile capabilities.

For the first time, the number of aircraft used in the mission exceeded the number of targets, a detail analysts interpret as a sign of Israel’s intent to deliver overwhelming force against high-value strategic sites. The IDF also issued a rare prestrike warning via its Farsi-language social media platforms, urging residents of Tehran’s District 18 to evacuate. No casualties were reported.

The attack came days after Iran launched approximately 30 missiles at Israel. Although most were intercepted, Israeli emergency services reported that several civilians were injured while rushing to shelters.

Israel has long warned that Iran’s missile program and uranium enrichment activities pose an existential threat, and this latest strike appears aimed at delaying both.