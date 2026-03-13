Israel Strikes Missile Complex, Regime Headquarters Across Iran

Israel’s military carried out a broad wave of airstrikes against Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps infrastructure across Iran over the past 24 hours, targeting sites in several cities including Tehran as the Islamic Republic marked International Quds Day (“Jerusalem Day), Ynet reported.

Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets took part in the operation, striking more than 200 targets in western and central Iran, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) source said. The sites included ballistic missile launchers, air defense systems and weapons production facilities belonging to the Iranian regime.

Israeli strikes hit multiple locations across the country during the operation. In Shiraz, in southern Iran, the Air Force targeted an underground facility used for the production and storage of ballistic missiles. In Tehran, Israeli aircraft struck several sites, including a central base connected to Iran’s air defense system. Additional attacks were reported in Ahvaz in western Iran, where headquarters linked to regime bodies were hit.

As the operation continued, the IDF issued a warning to civilians in specific areas of Iran. IDF Persian-language spokesman Reserve Brig. Gen. Kamal Fanhassi called on residents in several districts to leave immediately.

The warning applied to those in the Lia industrial area in the city of Qazvin as well as the Villa area and the Maniriyeh area in Tehran. According to Fanhassi, “In the coming hours, the IDF will operate in the area, as it has in recent days across Iran, to strike military infrastructure of the Iranian regime. Your presence in this area endangers your lives.”

The strikes came as US President Donald Trump issued a threat against Iran in a message posted on his Truth Social platform.

“We are completely destroying the Iranian terror regime – militarily and economically. Their navy is gone and so is their air force, as well as the missiles, the drones and everything else. Their leaders have been wiped off the face of the Earth. We have unprecedented firepower, unlimited ammunition and plenty of time.”

He added, “See what happens to those deranged scum today. They have been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th president of the United States of America, am killing them.”