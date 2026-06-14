Israel Targets Hezbollah Commander in Beirut Amid Iran Deal Push

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s Dahieh district in response to Hezbollah fire toward Israel, as diplomatic efforts continued to advance a proposed agreement aimed at ending the conflict with Iran.

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Katz said the military operation targeted “terrorist targets” belonging to Hezbollah:“We will not tolerate fire into our territory.”

The IDF later confirmed it had carried out a targeted strike against Hezbollah infrastructure in Dahieh. According to the military, the target was a senior Hezbollah command-and-control official. The facility that was struck, located in the center of the district, was identified as a headquarters belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.

Lebanese channel MTV reported that the strike hit a building owned by the municipality of Haret Hreik, a central neighborhood in Dahieh.

The military action came as reports emerged that a Qatari delegation was traveling to Tehran as part of emergency mediation efforts intended to preserve a proposed agreement between the United States and Iran.

President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif indicated in separate social media posts on Saturday that the agreement could be signed within 24 hours. Iranian officials and media outlets publicly questioned that timetable.

On Saturday night, Israeli officials told N12 that the proposed framework could pose significant risks to Israel’s security. According to the report, the officials argued that the agreement does not address Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities and could provide Tehran with time to rebuild military strength while limiting future Israeli responses to threats from Hezbollah.

Following the IDF strike, Iranian officials issued warnings.

Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the National Security Committee in the Iranian parliament, wrote on X: “One must not make a mistake in calculation. Even if one wants to reach an agreement or understandings, the path to that goes through punishing the Zionist regime.”

He added: “If the rabid dog is not restrained, it will bite us on the leg before the ink on the agreement or understandings has even dried.”

A senior Revolutionary Guards official later told the Tasnim news agency that Iran is “on full alert to respond to any aggression.”

Israel’s operation followed a June 7 strike in Dahieh targeting Hezbollah command centers after Hezbollah launched drones and rockets toward northern Israel. Iran later carried out a large-scale ballistic missile attack against Israel.